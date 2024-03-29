Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTLK

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.