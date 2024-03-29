Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

LEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LEU stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $648.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.