Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.24.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.
