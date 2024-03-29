Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report released on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

