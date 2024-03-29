Rodney Christo Sells 4,606 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
