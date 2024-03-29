Rodney Christo Sells 4,606 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

