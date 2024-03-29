Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$5.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Largo Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Largo Resources Price Performance
Largo Resources Company Profile
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
