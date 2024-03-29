Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,366,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,805 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Semtech by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.