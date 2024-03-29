Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

