Ballast Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

