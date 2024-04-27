Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 153,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Webuy Global Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.31 on Friday. Webuy Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Webuy Global
