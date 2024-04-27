Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
