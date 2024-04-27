Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Expands By 68.2%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WGSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
GeneDx Company Profile
