Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 232.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.06.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

