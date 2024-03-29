Ballast Inc. Buys 251 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.56 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.