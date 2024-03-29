Trinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

