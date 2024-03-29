Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

