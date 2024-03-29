Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

