PFG Investments LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

