THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.