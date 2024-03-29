Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Raised by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 57,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 338,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

