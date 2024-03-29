Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

