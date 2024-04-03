Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Grows By 13.1%

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HAFC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial
Hanmi Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hanmi Financial
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.