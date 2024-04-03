Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLSI
Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
GLSI stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwich LifeSciences
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.