Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,848,584.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $270,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

