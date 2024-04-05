BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Stock Price Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 16,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 25,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

About BRL/CAX

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

