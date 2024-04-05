Jonathan Emms Sells 31,250 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,106.70).

NIOX Group Trading Down 1.6 %

LON:NIOX opened at GBX 63.40 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,170.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. NIOX Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.12.

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

