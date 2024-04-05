Bankers (LON:BNKR) Insider Ankush Nandra Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,100 ($13,934.22).

Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Bankers stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.62. Bankers has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Get Bankers alerts:

Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About Bankers

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.