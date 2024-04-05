Bankers (LON:BNKR) Insider Ankush Nandra Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Ankush Nandra purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,100 ($13,934.22).
Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %
Bankers stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.62. Bankers has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Bankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
About Bankers
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
