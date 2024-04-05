Craig Armour Buys 3,000 Shares of CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Stock

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Armour purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,380 ($16,796.38).

CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:CTPE opened at GBX 460 ($5.77) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CT Private Equity Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.70).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,600.00%.

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.