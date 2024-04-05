Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Insider Simon Baker Buys 5,000 Shares

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Baker purchased 5,000 shares of Jupiter Green stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($11,423.55).

Shares of Jupiter Green stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.27) on Friday. Jupiter Green has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £36.25 million, a PE ratio of -18,100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

