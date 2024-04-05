Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Insider Simon Baker Buys 5,000 Shares

Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Baker purchased 5,000 shares of Jupiter Green stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($11,423.55).
Jupiter Green Stock Performance
Shares of Jupiter Green stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.27) on Friday. Jupiter Green has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £36.25 million, a PE ratio of -18,100.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.
Jupiter Green Company Profile
