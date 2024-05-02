General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $166.26.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

