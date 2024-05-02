Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

