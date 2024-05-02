Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $273.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

