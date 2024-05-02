Hyatt Hotels (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073,553 shares of company stock worth $324,979,789 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

