Choreo LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DVY stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.