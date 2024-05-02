Choreo LLC Purchases 2,767 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.