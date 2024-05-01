Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $858.80 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

