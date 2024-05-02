Choreo LLC Sells 17,640 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

