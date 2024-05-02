Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

