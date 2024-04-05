Helen F. Green Purchases 15,000 Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Helen F. Green bought 15,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,616.12).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

LON:JARA opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.03. The company has a market capitalization of £141.47 million, a PE ratio of -741.11 and a beta of 0.32. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,444.44%.

