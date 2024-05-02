StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.