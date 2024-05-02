Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
