Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

