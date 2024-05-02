Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.94

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.73). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 84,916 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £428.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.64.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 833.33%.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

