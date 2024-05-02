Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.77. Baozun shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 145,657 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. China Renaissance lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $391.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209,909 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

