Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2024 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $725.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $630.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – KLA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $625.00.

4/26/2024 – KLA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $692.00 to $698.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $685.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $625.00 to $800.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $760.00 to $805.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $685.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $740.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $760.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

KLA Trading Down 3.4 %

KLAC opened at $666.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $369.66 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

