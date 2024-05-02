Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3,718.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 167,146 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

