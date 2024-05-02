Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,525,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,452.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,538.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,394.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

