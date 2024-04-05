Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Graham Trading Down 7.8 %
Graham stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 0.60.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
