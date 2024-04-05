Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Graham Trading Down 7.8 %

Graham stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

About Graham

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graham by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Graham by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.