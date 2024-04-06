Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Shares of ASMB opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $233,990.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Stories

