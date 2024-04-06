CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

