Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

