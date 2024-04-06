Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,285 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.