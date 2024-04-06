First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $28.76. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

First Farmers and Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

